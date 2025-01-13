Making the case for LaMelo Ball to be an All-Star starter
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game, set to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, is just 31 days away. All-Star voting, which has been underway since mid-December, will officially close on January 20.
For the Charlotte Hornets, star point guard LaMelo Ball is a prominent name when discussing the All-Star contest.
Despite missing 12 games this season due to injury, Ball remains one of the biggest threats on the court when he is healthy.
The latest voting results reveal that Ball is leading all guards in the Eastern Conference with 1,490,227 votes. The next closest player is Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, with 1,181,310 votes.
Ball is aiming for his second All-Star appearance, having been selected as a reserve in 2022. The question now is whether the former 2020 first-round pick has elevated his game sufficiently this season to warrant selection as an All-Star starter.
Making the Case
Ball is a potent offensive force this season, averaging over 29 points per game, a significant leap in his scoring output. Beyond his scoring abilities, Ball remains an elite playmaker, consistently finding teammates with his unique passing vision.
His dynamic playing style, featuring flashy passes and acrobatic finishes, makes him an incredibly entertaining player to watch. Moreover, Ball enjoys strong fan support, with his dedicated fanbase actively campaigning for his selection as an All-Star starter.
Ultimately, Ball's individual brilliance, coupled with his fan appeal, presents a compelling case for his selection as an All-Star starter. While the Hornets' record may be a factor, his sheer scoring and playmaking ability has swayed voters.
