Malik Monk had one of his best performances of the season Tuesday night at the Spectrum Center, scoring a season-high 23 points and grabbing a career-high 10 rebounds in a 110-102 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Monk joked after the game that he was going after rebounds because, "If I get the rebound, I can push the break."

In his third NBA season, the Kentucky product is averaging 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per-game.