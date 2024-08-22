What Is Mark Williams’ Ceiling with the Charlotte Hornets?
Mark Williams has quickly become a fan favorite and a key player for the Charlotte Hornets. After years of inconsistent play at the center position, the team drafted the 7-foot talent from Duke. Despite his strong performances, back issues have limited his time on the court. So, what does the future hold for Williams?
On paper, Williams is the ideal defensive anchor for the Hornets. With a 7’6” wingspan and a 9’9” standing reach, he’s a force in the paint. So far in his career, he’s averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game, showing promise whenever he plays. He especially stands out in offensive rebounding, ranking in the 97th percentile in the NBA last season.
The biggest question mark is his health. Williams has yet to play a full season and has started fewer than 20 games in his first two years on the team. While he’s shown great potential, his injury history raises concerns about his long-term impact. However, the Hornets seem confident in his ability to stay healthy. This offseason, he was heavily featured by the team on social media and was involved in various activities. The team’s decision not to draft Donovan Clingan, a highly rated center from the University of Connecticut, also demonstrates their belief in Williams.
If Williams can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a double-double machine who fits perfectly with the Hornets' young core of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. He could even make a push for All-Star selections and a spot on an All-Defensive team. With the right expectations and proper care, Mark Williams could have a very successful career with the Charlotte Hornets.
