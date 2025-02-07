Mark Williams' health a potential factor in Hornets trading center to Lakers
The Charlotte Hornets made waves at the NBA trade deadline with a series of significant moves.
The most notable transaction sent promising center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package including guard Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap.
While the trade brings Charlotte an emerging young shooter in Knecht and valuable future draft assets, questions remain about the decision to part with Williams.
The 23-year-old center has shown considerable promise this season, nearly averaging a double-double per game and demonstrating steady development at the position.
NBA on TNT reporter Jared Greenberg provided the latest update on the decision to ship the former first round pick to the surging Lakers, citing that members within the Hornets' organization were worried about the health of Williams.
"I was told there was some concern within the 4 walls of the Charlotte Hornets that Mark Williams has some issues with his body, including a bad back," Greenberg said. "That back injury has prevented him from being able to get in the weight room, add strength, and that has really stunted his growth."
The 7-footer, missed nearly a year after suffering a back contusion in December of 2023 and later a left foot tendon strain just before the start of the 2024 training camp.
Since his return last December, Williams has been averaging 15.6 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, while shooting 58.6 percent.
