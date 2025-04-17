All Hornets

Mark Williams posts hilarious tweet describing his "stint" with the Lakers

Charlotte's big man gave the perfect response to a fan's question.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
When he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Mark Williams likely thought he would be a key piece to the organization's long-term future. After this year's trade deadline chaos, there's no telling what the future holds for the former Duke Blue Devil.

During his exit interview with he media on Monday, Williams was asked point blank if he believes he will still be with the Charlotte Hornets in 2025-26.

“Do I think so?" he laughed. "I mean, I think. I think with the whole situation, it's given me a new perspective on understanding it's a business, understanding it’s the NBA, so I can't say a 100 percent yes, but obviously there's a chance of that. Good chance of that. But like I said, I didn't think I was getting traded the first time. So yeah, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Speaking of getting traded, one fan on X asked Williams what his favorite memory was as a Laker, since, you know, it lasted all of a couple of days. Williams gave the perfect response, using a GIF of Grandpa Simpson walking in and out.

