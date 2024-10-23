All Hornets

Mark Williams ruled out, Josh Green labeled 'questionable' for Hornets' season opener

The Charlotte Hornets have released the initial injury report for tonight's game in Houston.

Schuyler Callihan

As the Charlotte Hornets begin the 2024-25 regular season tonight in Houston, they may be down a couple of key pieces.

The team has already ruled out starting center Mark Williams (foot) and reserve guard DaQuan Jeffries (hand fracture). Projected starting guard/wing Josh Green is listed as questionable with left Achilles soreness.

Hornets' statement on Mark Williams

Mark Williams has continued progression in his rehabilitation from his left foot injury.  He has returned to on-court activity, he is listed as OUT vs HOU and additional updates will be provided as appropriate.

Since the moment the injury happened, Williams and the Hornets' brass were confident in saying that this would not be a long-term issue. It is a little concerning after he missed much of last season with a back injury, but this appears to be just a small setback and nothing else. With him missing all of training camp and the preseason, there will likely need to be a ramp-up period for him before entering a game.

As for Green, he appeared in the team's first two preseason games and left in the first half of the Miami game, not returning since. In those two brief appearances, he recorded five points on 2/5 shooting.

The Hornets will provide an update on his status a couple of hours before tip-off.

