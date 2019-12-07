Marvin Williams 'probable' for Hornets game vs. Hawks on Sunday

Marvin Williams hasn't missed a game yet this season for the Charlotte Hornets, but the veteran forward could be limited Sunday vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets announced Saturday that Williams is listed as "probable" for the game due to "right knee soreness."

Williams, 33, is the oldest player on the Hornets' roster this season, but has proven to be a valuable contributor off the bench. Williams hasn't missed a game this season and is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists while playing 20.3 minutes per-game.

The UNC product is shooting a career-high 49.6 percent from the floor this season, a career-high 90 percent from the free throw line, and a respectable 40 percent from three-point range.