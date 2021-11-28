Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mason Plumlee to Miss 2nd Straight Game

    The Hornets will be without their big man once again.
    Author:

    Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets. This will be the second straight game that Plumlee has missed. In 20 games this season, Plumlee is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

    P.J. Washington filled in as the number five in the starting lineup on Friday night against Orlando and had 17 points and six rebounds. He will be in the starting five once again tonight. 

    The Hornets and Rockets are set to tip in Houston at 8 p.m. EST.

