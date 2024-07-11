McGowens' Time Ends in Charlotte, Signs Deal with Western Conference Team
The Charlotte Hornets waived guard Bryce McGowens just hours before the team's first game in the California Classic against the San Antonio Spurs. The Hornets allowed McGowens to remain on the Summer League roster and his performance over the last two games has led to a two-way deal elsewhere.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, McGowens will be on a two-way with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Greenville, South Carolina native was selected by the Hornets 40th overall in 2022 after spending just one year at Nebraska. The offensive firepower is what attracted Charlotte's front office but it just never clicked in the two short seasons he spent with the organization. He forced too many shots on the offensive end and we even saw that during the California Classic where it felt like he was pressing to make an impression.
During his two years with Charlotte, McGowens appeared in 105 games (21 starts) and averaged 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and one assist on 41% shooting, including 33% from three.
