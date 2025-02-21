Miles Bridges achieved milestone in Hornets' loss to Nuggets
In a noteworthy individual achievement during the Charlotte Hornets' 129-115 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, Miles Bridges etched his name further into franchise history by surpassing Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues for fifth place on the team's all-time field goals list.
Bridges, who scored a season-high 36 points in the contest, had 2,305 field goals before the game and finished with 2,317 career field goals, surpassing Bogues' mark of 2,307.
The milestone came after an impressive all-around performance that included 13 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals, showcasing Bridges' versatility on the court.
The 2024-25 season has proven to be a solid campaign for the Hornets forward, who averages 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while maintaining a 43.3% shooting efficiency from the field.
His consistent offensive output has helped him climb the franchise's statistical rankings and established him as a key contributor to the team's offensive strategy.
This achievement ranks Bridges among Charlotte's all-time greats and marks another significant milestone in his career with the Hornets. Despite the team's loss, his performance and this historic accomplishment highlight his growing impact on the franchise's legacy.
