Miles Bridges Comments on Upcoming Free Agency, Thoughts on Remaining in Charlotte

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Charlotte Hornets and Miles Bridges engaged in contract talks for a multi-year extension seemingly all the way up until opening night. In the end, the Hornets' final offer of four-years, $60 million was declined by Bridges and his agent, Rich Paul, betting on a breakout season that could raise the asking price significantly.

Not only did Bridges increase his production across the board but many feel he should be considered for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award after averaging 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 80 games.

A few days ago during the team's exit interviews, Bridges professed his love for the city of Charlotte and what it would mean for him to remain with the Hornets long-term.

"My mom, she loves it here. My kids love it here," Bridges said. "You know, Charlotte has really taken me in. I got drafted here as a 20-year-old kid and for me to grow up here and everybody to embrace me like they have, that's something that I'll never forget. Charlotte has took me in as a 20-year-old kid and now, I'm a 24-year-old man and I love it here."

Although the Hornets will likely give Bridges what he and his agent demand, there's always a chance that things don't work out. This is the first time since entering the NBA that Bridges is unsure of where he will be playing next season. If it were up to him, he would remain a Hornet.

"I don't really worry about that stuff, I let my agent worry about it. I would love to play here. I would love to play with Melo [Ball] and Terry [Rozier] for the rest of my career. Those are my guys, my brothers. Just to have that type of relationship with such dynamic players, you don't see that too much in the NBA."

Losing in the play-in game two years in a row has fueled Bridges and other members of the team to put even more work in this offseason. Come next season, them not clinching a spot in the play-in tournament is not acceptable.

"For myself, I'm going to push myself past exhaustion again this summer so I can come in as a different player. There's details in everything. I learned that from Kobe, KD, and those types of guys just watching videos on them and how much attention to detail they put into their work. For me, I'm just going to go out there and have a lot of reps and pay attention to the things I do on the court and try to upgrade my game."

