Miles Bridges discusses return to the floor & how long minutes restriction may last
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges made his return to the floor Friday night versus Chicago after missing the previous ten games with a knee injury. In 25 minutes of action, he nearly recorded a double-double, registering 14 points and nine rebounds while also dishing out four assists. For his first game back, that's pretty impressive stuff.
“I would probably say like two more games,” Bridges said Sunday when asked when he would feel like he’s back to 100% with his game conditioning. “I’m on a minutes restriction right now, but it’s good. I’m just going to keep working towards it, keep progressing.”
Bridges told FanDuel Sports Network sideline reporter Shannon Spake that he felt like he could have returned three or four games earlier but trusted the training staff's assessment. He spoke on that during today's media session.
“I always think I can play, but obviously they know what’s best for me. They wanted me to stay off my knee until I was fully healthy. That’s just me being competitive.”
Bridges will likely remain on that minutes restriction for the next couple of games before being unleashed to his regular workload. But just the fact that Bridges is available helps this team's chances on a nightly basis immensely.
The Hornets will be back at it tomorrow night as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center.
