Miles Bridges focuses on team growth following loss to 76ers
Despite a 121-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges offered an optimistic perspective, emphasizing the team's ongoing development and cohesion.
In just his second game back since his return from injury, Bridges led the Hornets with a strong performance, scoring 24 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out four assists.
Bridges, alongside LaMelo Ball, who made his return from injury since November 27, ignited the crowd late in the first half with a pair of back-to-back alley-oops.
When speaking to reporters post-game, Bridges highlighted the importance of the team building chemistry and understanding each other's playing styles.
"It was good to see everybody out there," Bridges said. "We're trying to feel each other out, know each other's games again. We just have to keep progressing."
This statement suggests a focus on long-term growth and improvement rather than dwelling on the immediate loss.
Bridges also praised the team's defensive efforts, particularly the contributions of Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Moussa Diabaté in protecting the rim. He specifically noted LaMelo Ball's improved defensive play and his crucial role in creating opportunities for lob plays.
"Mark (Williams), Nick (Richards), and Moussa (Diabaté) are doing a great job of protecting the rim," Bridges stated. "On those lob plays, it was LaMelo getting on the floor to get the ball back and throw the lob. He's been doing a better job on defense, along with our 5s."
While the loss to the 76ers is a setback, Bridges' comments indicate a positive team environment and a focus on continuous improvement.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball opens up on what he's been able to do during time off the court
Tre Mann injury update: The latest on the Hornets' guard back issue
Charles Lee on Brandon Miller's injury, team chemistry, and more following tonight's loss to Sixers
Hornets poor injury luck continues as Brandon Miller exits vs. 76ers