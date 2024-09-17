Miles Bridges Makes Surprising Announcement
Miles Bridges released a freestyle rap that drew headlines only 24 hours ago, but has now made a surprising announcement regarding his future in music. According to a post by Miles Bridges on X, he is retiring from music.
Miles Bridges' has released music under the pseudonym "RTB" which stands for Real Trench Baby, the name of his crew, while MB are Miles' initials. The Michigan native has released multiple music projects, collaborating with some mainstays from the Michigan rap scene, including YN Jay, Sada Baby, Veeze, and BabyTron.
Was this a planned retirement? Or is Bridges fed up of the criticism he has received following his latest video? At this stage it's unknown, but it appears that "RTB" is no more.
