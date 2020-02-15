AllHornets
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges named MVP of NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend

Mitchell Northam

Miles Bridges made the most of the stage he was on Friday night.

The second-year forward for the Charlotte Hornets was named MVP of the NBA's Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend in Chicago after helping lead Team USA to a 151-131 win over the World Team with a stat line of 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

A Michigan State product, Bridges didn't play in the Rising Stars game last year as a rookie, but joined fellow Hornets Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington in this year's game. Bridges helped power Team USA's comeback by scoring 13 points in the third quarter.

In what might be the biggest flex ever, Bridges sent out a tweet at halftime with a meme attached of a gamer sitting up in his chair, showing that he was about to take whatever he was playing more serious. Bridges showed off in the second half, even throwing an alley-oop to himself.

Bridges was assisted on his third-quarter run by Graham, who fed him for a three-pointer.

Graham also threw a lob up to Washington for another Hornets' connection. Graham finished the game with nine points, six rebounds and five assists, while Washington had eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

Bridges had more dunks in his bag too. He embraced the Hornets' #AllFly hashtag Friday night and also lived up to his nickname, Sky Miles.

A 6-foot-6 native of Flint, Michigan, Bridges has started in 53 games for the Hornets this season and is putting up per-game averages of 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He's shooting 34.1 percent from three-point land and has thrown down 39 dunks this year. He also leads the Hornets in blocked shots with 40 swats.

Michael Jordan's purchase of the Charlotte Hornets is paying off, per Forbes

The Charlotte Hornets saw a year-over-year 20 percent increase in value in the 2018-19 season under the ownership of Michael Jordan, according to Forbes.

Mitchell Northam

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could make Mavericks debut against Magic; Younger Hornets getting chances

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist signed with the Dallas Mavericks after reaching a buy-out with his former team.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the former No. 2 overall pick, agreeing to terms on a buyout of his contract.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin has nasal procedure, out vs. Dallas Mavericks

Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets 2019 second round NBA Draft pick, will miss Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell Northam

Report: Charlotte Hornets reach buyout with Marvin Williams

Veteran NBA forward Marvin Williams will be able to sign with a contender for the remainder of the 2020 NBA season after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, how to watch NBA

The Charlotte Hornets have lost 11 of their last 12 games. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, their schedule doesn't get any easier, as the play at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets to honor Kobe Bryant with arm sleeves

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will wear arm sleeves Tuesday night with Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 on them.

Mitchell Northam

Introducing the new Hornets Maven, powered by Sports Illustrated

We're going to make this a home for Hornets fans and Mitchell Northam will provide coverage of the team.

Mitchell Northam

Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

Marvin Williams told the Charlotte Observer that he's thought about retirement, but after an 18-point performance in Paris, the veteran could be a trade target as the NBA deadline approaches.

Mitchell Northam

Kobe Bryant: Charlotte Hornets react to death of NBA legend

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, according to multiple reports. The NBA legend was 41.

Mitchell Northam