Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges named MVP of NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend

Miles Bridges made the most of the stage he was on Friday night.

The second-year forward for the Charlotte Hornets was named MVP of the NBA's Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend in Chicago after helping lead Team USA to a 151-131 win over the World Team with a stat line of 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

A Michigan State product, Bridges didn't play in the Rising Stars game last year as a rookie, but joined fellow Hornets Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington in this year's game. Bridges helped power Team USA's comeback by scoring 13 points in the third quarter.

In what might be the biggest flex ever, Bridges sent out a tweet at halftime with a meme attached of a gamer sitting up in his chair, showing that he was about to take whatever he was playing more serious. Bridges showed off in the second half, even throwing an alley-oop to himself.

Bridges was assisted on his third-quarter run by Graham, who fed him for a three-pointer.

Graham also threw a lob up to Washington for another Hornets' connection. Graham finished the game with nine points, six rebounds and five assists, while Washington had eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

Bridges had more dunks in his bag too. He embraced the Hornets' #AllFly hashtag Friday night and also lived up to his nickname, Sky Miles.

A 6-foot-6 native of Flint, Michigan, Bridges has started in 53 games for the Hornets this season and is putting up per-game averages of 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He's shooting 34.1 percent from three-point land and has thrown down 39 dunks this year. He also leads the Hornets in blocked shots with 40 swats.