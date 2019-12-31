Charlotte Hornets fall, but Miles Bridges shines vs. Boston Celtics

CHARLOTTE -- For the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets faced the Boston Celtics and appeared outmatched and out-of-sorts. James Borrego's side fell 109-92 to the visiting Celtics in front of an announced crowd of 19,216 on New Year's Eve.

While many Hornets struggled in the game, second-year forward Miles Bridges did not.

On 5-of-9 shooting in 32 minutes of play, the Michigan State product tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block, stuffing the stat sheet in all facets.

"We were being aggressive with them on defense," Bridges said. "The coaches had a good scheme for us, and it worked out until they figured us out."

Bridges led the team in rebounding, but no other Hornet had more than five boards. Ultimately, Charlotte lost the rebounding battle 54-41. Enes Kanter grabbed 14 boards for Boston.

"They were plus-33 on the rebounds against us in Boston, so, we didn't want to go out there and be embarrassed again," Bridges said. "We had a sense of pride this time."

Bridges, 21, is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per-game this season. Tuesday marked just his second double-double of the season, with the first coming in the Hornets previous home loss to the Celtics on Nov. 7.

"I'm a professional basketball player. I work at my craft and try to do whatever my team needs me to do," Bridges said. "That goes for everybody. Everybody has a job to do. My job is to play offense and defense."