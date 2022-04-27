Miles Bridges Robbed in Most Improved Player Voting

A couple of weeks ago, the NBA released the finalists for its season awards and at the time, it was very surprising to see Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets not on the list for Most Improved Player.

The winner of the award was Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, who, don't get me wrong, had a phenomenal season but should not have been a finalist for the award. Morant was really good during his first two years in the league, of course he was only going to continue to improve.

Meanwhile, the jump that Miles Bridges made this season was completely unexpected. Bridges improved his offensive numbers across the board going from averaging 12.7 points to 20.2 points, six rebounds to seven, and 2.2 assists to 3.8 per game. No one saw this coming and in fact, his jump played a big part in the Hornets winning 43 games this season.

In the final voting of the award, Bridges finished seventh, only receiving 38 votes. The results of the voting are shown below.

For Bridges, all this will do is motivate him to take his game to the next level once again.

"For myself, I'm going to push myself past exhaustion again this summer so I can come in as a different player. There's details in everything. I learned that from Kobe, KD, and those types of guys just watching videos on them and how much attention to detail they put into their work. For me, I'm just going to go out there and have a lot of reps and pay attention to the things I do on the court and try to upgrade my game."

