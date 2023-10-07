Miles Bridges Ruled Out of Pre-Season

Bridges will be unavailable due to the suspension served to him by the NBA

It's been confirmed to AllHornets.com that Miles Bridges is OUT of pre-season due to his 10 game suspension. That means Bridges first time seeing the floor in an NBA game will be on November 18th when Charlotte take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. Bridges will now be relying on Hornets training camp, practice and shoot around to regain his sharpness and get back into NBA shape.

Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence in July 2022. He pleaded no contest last November and is serving three years of probation. The NBA gave Bridges a 30-game suspension in April but added that because Bridges missed the entirety of last season that 20 of those games are considered already served.

He will miss the first 10 games of this season, in addition to the 2023 pre-season.

