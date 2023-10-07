Skip to main content
Steve Clifford Media Day 2023

Miles Bridges Ruled Out of Pre-Season

Bridges will be unavailable due to the suspension served to him by the NBA

In this story:

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

It's been confirmed to AllHornets.com that Miles Bridges is OUT of pre-season due to his 10 game suspension. That means Bridges first time seeing the floor in an NBA game will be on November 18th when Charlotte take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. Bridges will now be relying on Hornets training camp, practice and shoot around to regain his sharpness and get back into NBA shape.

Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence in July 2022. He pleaded no contest last November and is serving three years of probation. The NBA gave Bridges a 30-game suspension in April but added that because Bridges missed the entirety of last season that 20 of those games are considered already served.

He will miss the first 10 games of this season, in addition to the 2023 pre-season.

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and James Plowright
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.