Miles Bridges Speaks on Choosing to Re-Sign with Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets stuck by Miles Bridges during his darkest days and even after his off the court situation was resolved, signing him to a one-year deal.
Bridges posted career bests in points (21.0) and rebounds (7.3) per game despite being out of the league for a year. Although his athleticism appeared to have went into hiding at certain parts of the season, he was still the Hornets' most consistent player on a night to night basis and even played the fourth-most minutes in the NBA.
The interest was there from both Bridges and the Hornets continue into the future together, but it took a little while for a deal to come together. Others were interested in pursuing bridges, but at the end of the day, he knew Charlotte was where he wanted to be.
"It's like a family to me," Bridges said in a video taped by the team. "I've been here for the last 6-7 years, and with the new management, I see the vision. I want to be a part of that when we're able to push for the Playoffs and turn into a winning culture."
Bridges told Hornets On SI back in February that he'd like to finish his career with the Hornets. The three-year deal is just the first step in that vision.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
ESPN's Zach Lowe Tabs the Hornets a 'Sleeping Giant'
Hornets Summer League G Matt Morgan Signs with Virtus Segafredo Bologna