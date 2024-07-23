All Hornets

Miles Bridges Speaks on Choosing to Re-Sign with Charlotte

The veteran wing knows the Queen City is where he's meant to be.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets stuck by Miles Bridges during his darkest days and even after his off the court situation was resolved, signing him to a one-year deal.

Bridges posted career bests in points (21.0) and rebounds (7.3) per game despite being out of the league for a year. Although his athleticism appeared to have went into hiding at certain parts of the season, he was still the Hornets' most consistent player on a night to night basis and even played the fourth-most minutes in the NBA.

The interest was there from both Bridges and the Hornets continue into the future together, but it took a little while for a deal to come together. Others were interested in pursuing bridges, but at the end of the day, he knew Charlotte was where he wanted to be.

"It's like a family to me," Bridges said in a video taped by the team. "I've been here for the last 6-7 years, and with the new management, I see the vision. I want to be a part of that when we're able to push for the Playoffs and turn into a winning culture."

Bridges told Hornets On SI back in February that he'd like to finish his career with the Hornets. The three-year deal is just the first step in that vision.

