Just Like Old Times: Miles Bridges Throws Down Halfcourt Alley-Oop from LaMelo Ball
A few years ago, before his year-long absence, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was considered to be one of the best in-game dunkers in the NBA.
His hops, plus LaMelo Ball's passing ability and creativity, made for several highlight reels, many of which featured an alley-oop. Bridges didn't have the same bounce in him a year ago when he made his way back to the floor, but he put in a lot of time this offseason increasing his strength, conditioning, and athleticism, and in the first month of the season, we've seen some of the bounce return.
Last night in the Hornets' NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges slammed down a halfcourt alley-oop from LaMelo Ball, a connection Hornets fans have to love seeing.
After a slow start to the season, Bridges has picked things up on the offensive end of the floor, scoring 19 or more points in each of the last four outings. In the loss to Brooklyn, he finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a 5-for-9 night from three-point land.
Bridges and the Hornets will be back at it Thursday night at home against the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.
