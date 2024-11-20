All Hornets

Just Like Old Times: Miles Bridges Throws Down Halfcourt Alley-Oop from LaMelo Ball

Has lob city officially returned in Charlotte?

Schuyler Callihan

Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

A few years ago, before his year-long absence, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was considered to be one of the best in-game dunkers in the NBA.

His hops, plus LaMelo Ball's passing ability and creativity, made for several highlight reels, many of which featured an alley-oop. Bridges didn't have the same bounce in him a year ago when he made his way back to the floor, but he put in a lot of time this offseason increasing his strength, conditioning, and athleticism, and in the first month of the season, we've seen some of the bounce return.

Last night in the Hornets' NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges slammed down a halfcourt alley-oop from LaMelo Ball, a connection Hornets fans have to love seeing.

After a slow start to the season, Bridges has picked things up on the offensive end of the floor, scoring 19 or more points in each of the last four outings. In the loss to Brooklyn, he finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a 5-for-9 night from three-point land.

Bridges and the Hornets will be back at it Thursday night at home against the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Tre Mann's posterizing dunk vs. Nets reminds Hornets announcer of Vince Carter

Charles Lee explains confounding decision to sit LaMelo Ball in favor of Tre Mann

Charlotte Hornets fall to Nets in NBA Cup clash during final seconds

LaMelo Ball's fourth quarter benching leaves Charlotte Hornets fans baffled

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News