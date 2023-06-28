Miles Bridges to the Cavs? Recent Pic Sparks Conversation

Miles Bridges will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Charlotte Hornets will have the ability to match any offer sheet that comes across their desk in regard to the 25-year-old forward.

After spending an entire season away from the game, it's difficult to project what type of contract Bridges will get in addition to how much interest he will generate around the league.

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak has declined to answer any questions about the team's interest in re-signing Bridges but don't read too much into that. That's just who Kupchak is. He's not going to tip his hand and instead, will keep his feelings towards players close to the vest.

Despite Bridges' arrest on domestic violence charges, there will be at least a handful of teams who are going to be willing to take a chance on him. Bridges pleaded no contest back in November and his girlfriend at the time, Mychelle Johnson, has appeared to forgive him for the incident, publicly stating that "he's not a woman beater."

Due to sitting out the entire 2022-23 season, the NBA recognized that as part of his suspension, so he will only be required to sit out the first ten games of 2023-24 before returning to the court.

One team that might be interested in submitting an offer to Bridges? The Cleveland Cavaliers.

During a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland, NBA insider Brian Windhorst mentioned that he's hearing some interesting things about a potential move.

"I don't have a terrific feel for what the Cavs are doing. They've kept their information pretty tight. I have some speculation. There's a couple of outlandish stuff that I'm not going to say right now because I'd get in trouble. I wish I could tell you more and I know I shouldn't tease you but there's one thing out there that I heard...well, just look on social media in this last week and see what you see and start going from there."

Well, let's go to social media, shall we?

Could Bridges hanging out courtside with Cavs guard Darius Garland at Drew League be what Windy is talking about? Or could it be that Donovan Mitchell is pictured with Spike Lee in New York and there's a possibility of him forcing his way to the Knicks?

We may have our answer in the coming days once free agency begins.

