Miles Bridges urges Hornets to show more fight following loss to Wizards
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Washington Wizards 124-114 on Monday night, with a rough second-quarter performance proving the difference maker. The Wizards erupted for 46 points in the second frame, including nine three-pointers, to build a 23-point lead heading into halftime.
While the Hornets showed signs of life in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to single digits, their momentum was short-lived. The Wizards opened the fourth quarter with a decisive 13-5 run that effectively made it difficult for Charlotte to keep up.
A visibly frustrated Miles Bridges didn't mince words after the team's fifth straight loss, their third in a row to the league-worst Washington Wizards (8-41). Nearly half of Washington's wins this season have come against Charlotte.
"We just can't wait until teams hit us in the mouth first," Bridges said. "We've got to go out there and play from the jump, play with a lot more pride. I mean, we've got nothing to lose. We've just got to go out there and play."
The loss highlighted a recurring theme for the Hornets this season: inconsistent performance across quarters. While their third-quarter rally demonstrated their potential, allowing such a significant deficit in the second quarter proved too much to overcome. Despite mounting a comeback that brought them within nine points, the Wizards' strong start to the final period extinguished any hopes of a Charlotte victory.
The defeat serves as another learning opportunity for a Hornets team searching for consistency. Bridges' comments underline the need for a more aggressive approach from the opening tip.
