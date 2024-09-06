All Hornets

Miles Sanders Shows Off His Vintage 1994 Hornets T-Shirt

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders showcases his love for vintage fashion with a prized 1994 Charlotte Hornets t-shirt.

Ali Jawad

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a passion that extends beyond the football field – a love for vintage t-shirts. And one particular piece in his collection holds a special place in his heart: a 1994 Charlotte Hornets tee that he proudly showcases.

Sanders recently shared his prized possession on social media, expressing his admiration for the classic design.

The Hornets logo, featuring Hugo the Hornet dribbling a basketball, is a nostalgic reminder of the team's early years. The teal and purple color scheme, synonymous with the 90s, adds to the shirt's retro charm.

Sanders' love for vintage t-shirts is a testament to his unique personality and interests beyond football. It also highlights the growing trend of athletes embracing fashion and expressing their individuality through their clothing choices.

His enthusiasm for the vintage tee is evident, showcasing his appreciation for fashion history and his connection to the Charlotte Hornets

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Predicting Vasilije Micic's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Tidjane Salaun 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Cody Martin's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Published
Ali Jawad

ALI JAWAD

Home/News