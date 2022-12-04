Milwaukee's Depth Too Much for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In a battle of shorthanded teams, the Milwaukee Bucks came away with a 105-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Just hours before the game, the Bucks elected to rest starters Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Khris Middleton (return to competition reconditioning) and Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion).

Less than 24 hours ago, the Hornets posted their highest scoring first half of the season (74 points). That efficiency didn't show up against Milwaukee as the Hornets couldn't buy a shot, shooting 33% from the field and 3/15 from behind the arc in the game's first 24 minutes.

Fortunately for Charlotte, Milwaukee allowed the game to stay within reach as they turned the ball over at an alarming rate (13 times). The Hornets did a good job of pushing the ball in transition, scoring 19 points off of those turnovers. The Bucks took a 56-45 lead into the half.

Jalen McDaniels (8 points) provided nearly half of the Hornets' offensive output in the third quarter and was super active on the defensive end despite not recording a steal. The three-ball continued to fall for the Bucks, hitting 6/10 from the perimeter which allowed them to keep a double-digit lead heading into the fourth.

The difference in the game, in my opinion, was Brook Lopez. Not only did he unexpectedly bury a trio of threes, but he played large on the defensive end finishing with seven blocked shots. Charlotte had a hard time finishing at the rim and at times, struggled to even get deep into the paint due to his presence. Every time the Hornets would get the game to within two scores, Milwaukee had an answer.

The Hornets will conclude a three-game homestand on Monday night when they welcome in the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)

1st: MIL 30-24

MIL: 12/24 FG | 3/7 3FG | 16 REB | 7 AST | 6 TO | 14 PIP

CHA: 9/24 FG | 2/6 3FG | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | 10 PIP

2nd: MIL 56-45

MIL: 23/43 FG | 6/14 3FG | 27 REB | 15 AST | 13 TO | 26 PIP

CHA: 16/48 FG | 3/15 3FG | 20 REB | 5 AST | 5 TO | 20 PIP

3rd: MIL 84-73

MIL: 32/65 FG | 12/24 3FG | 38 REB | 21 AST | 17 TO | 32 PIP

CHA: 26/67 FG | 4/19 3FG | 30 REB | 11 AST | 9 TO | 38 PIP

4th: MIL wins 105-96

MIL: 39/84 FG | 12/32 3FG | 48 REB | 24 AST | 22 TO | 48 PIP

CHA: 34/87 FG | 5/24 3FG | 44 REB | 15 AST | 14 TO | 52 PIP

