Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival

Just six days after having his marijuana charges reduced to a misdemeanour possession charge Montreal Harrell has signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were in need of a back-up centre behind Joel Embiid, he adds much needed depth for a Philadelphia team poised to challenge for the Eastern Conference.

Reflecting on Harrell's time in Charlotte you could say the late season trade did exactly what it was meant to. Despite only lasting 25 games, Harrell helped give Charlotte's offence a much needed boost as they finished the regular season strongly. However, Harrell was always likely a rental, Charlotte gave up very little value in Ish Smith, Carey Jr and a Boston 2023 top 45 protected 2nd round pick which looks unlikely to convey.

Harrell's time in Charlotte seemed to be up as soon as Charlotte drafted Mark Williams and appointed head coach Steve Clifford who's values never appeared to match with Harrell's playing style. Now Harrell has signed elsewhere it looks to have confirmed that the Hornets have committed to playing their young prospects Kai Jones, Nick Richards and Mark Williams in the team's rotation.