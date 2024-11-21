All Hornets

Moussa Diabaté earns first start of the season for the Charlotte Hornets

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game between Charlotte and Detroit.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to snap a two-game skid tonight as they return home to Spectrum Center to host the improved Detroit Pistons.

After returning earlier than expected from a knee injury, Miles Bridges will return to the bench tonight as a precautionary measure. An update on his status moving forward will be provided in the near future. With Bridges on the shelf, the Hornets will be even more limited with their rotation in the frontcourt, already being without centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards.

Moussa Diabaté, who has been really impressive on the defensive end of the floor and on the glass, will make his first start of the season at the center position. He averaged just a notch over 16 minutes per game but is posting 3.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per night.

Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Josh Green

G Brandon Miller

F Grant Williams

F Moussa Diabaté

Detroit Pistons

G Cade Cunningham

G Jaden Ivey

F Tim Hardaway Jr.

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

The Hornets and Pistons will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

