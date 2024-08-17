NBA 2K25 Ratings for Each Player on the Charlotte Hornets

All Hornets

A look at how the new NBA video game views the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

NBA 2K25 released their full player ratings on Friday, and as you could've predicted, the Charlotte Hornets don't have a single player with a 90 overall or higher. Below, you will find what 2K rated each member of the Hornets.

G LaMelo Ball - 88

F Brandon Miller - 82

C Mark Williams - 82

F Miles Bridges - 80

C Nick Richards - 78

G Tre Mann - 77

G Josh Green - 77

F Grant Williams - 77

G/F Cody Martin - 76

G Vasilije Micic - 75

G Seth Curry - 74

G Nick Smith Jr. - 73

C Taj Gibson - 73

F Tidjane Salaün - 71

C Moussa Diabate - 70

G KJ Simpson - 69

Notes:

- C Mark Williams saw the biggest increase, jumping up from a 77 overall to an 82. Considering he only played in 19 games, that's quite the jump.
- Guards Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry saw the biggest decrease on the team. Micic went from a 77 to a 75 while Curry dropped from a 76 to a 74.
- Despite being the sixth overall pick in the draft, Hornets' first-round selection Tidjane Salaün has the 14th-best rating among all rookies.

