NBA 2K25 Ratings for Each Player on the Charlotte Hornets
NBA 2K25 released their full player ratings on Friday, and as you could've predicted, the Charlotte Hornets don't have a single player with a 90 overall or higher. Below, you will find what 2K rated each member of the Hornets.
G LaMelo Ball - 88
F Brandon Miller - 82
C Mark Williams - 82
F Miles Bridges - 80
C Nick Richards - 78
G Tre Mann - 77
G Josh Green - 77
F Grant Williams - 77
G/F Cody Martin - 76
G Vasilije Micic - 75
G Seth Curry - 74
G Nick Smith Jr. - 73
C Taj Gibson - 73
F Tidjane Salaün - 71
C Moussa Diabate - 70
G KJ Simpson - 69
Notes:
- C Mark Williams saw the biggest increase, jumping up from a 77 overall to an 82. Considering he only played in 19 games, that's quite the jump.
- Guards Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry saw the biggest decrease on the team. Micic went from a 77 to a 75 while Curry dropped from a 76 to a 74.
- Despite being the sixth overall pick in the draft, Hornets' first-round selection Tidjane Salaün has the 14th-best rating among all rookies.
