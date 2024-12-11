NBA analyst believes in Hornets' core of Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball
Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball are 22 and 23, respectively. Despite Ball being on a max extension, he's still on the younger side of NBA players. Miller, in his second season, is, too. Barring an unforeseen trade, these two are the building blocks for the Charlotte Hornets. That inspires faith in one NBA analyst.
Kevin O'Connor hypes Hornets' Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball duo
Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball haven't been on the court together lately. When they were, it was a sight to see. They were scoring over half the Hornets' total points on almost a nightly basis. Ball was averaging 31.1 points before he went down, and Miller has since stepped up and is averaging 27.4 over the last 10 games.
All of this has Kevin O'Connor's attention. The NBA analyst said on his eponymous podcast, "I just think [Miller's] a three-level scorer. You mentioned that left to right crossover, when he split that pick-and-roll, if his handle keeps tightening over the years to come as it has going back to Bama his freshman year, there's really no answers for him."
O'Connor didn't forget Miller's injured running mate, though. "To me, that LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller core, that is something that could become one of the most unstoppable duos in the NBA," he said. This was part of a broader conversation about the 2023 draft debate between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson for second overall, and O'Connor said Miller is taking an impressive leap in his second year.
