NBA analyst says Hornets guard Tre Mann is not just a 'bench ornament' anymore
The Charlotte Hornets have clearly won big from last season's trade for guard Tre Mann. The 23-year-old has been one of the teams' top performers this season, showcasing his offensive prowess and impact off the bench.
A former first round pick in 2021 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Mann is currently averaging 14.1 points per game and has recorded 10 double-digit scoring performances through 15 games this season.
The former Florida Gator's efficient shooting includes a 43.5% field goal percentage and a 40% three-point percentage, making him a reliable offensive threat.
Mann was acquired by the Hornets, along with Dāvis Bertāns, Vasilije Micić, a 2024 second-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and cash considerations, in exchange for Gordon Hayward.
Mann's play has garnered plenty of praise, including from Tyler Parker of The Ringer, who has been impressed with the point guard's breakout season.
"Tre Mann has been hooping," Parker said. "His move to Charlotte has meant more burn and more touches, finally getting a chance to consistently terrorize defenders with that otherworldly step back of his."
Parker further emphasized Mann's potential, stating, "He's not a bench ornament any more. He can be somebody in this league. He already is."
Overall, Mann has showcased significant improvement in his scoring, playmaking, and overall efficiency. His ability to score from all three levels and create opportunities for his teammates has been a major boost for the Hornets.
