NBA Analyst uses one word to describe Hornets' offseason
The Charlotte Hornets' offseason was a mix of quiet moves and a continued focus on their young core.
While they didn't make any splashy signings or trades, the team prioritized development and internal growth.
With a new ownership group, front office and coaching staff in place, the Hornets are clearly in a rebuilding phase, and their offseason reflects that strategy.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus summed up the Hornets' offseason with one word: "Searching."
The Hornets are still searching for an identity.- Eric Pincus
Michael Jordan sold the team last year to Gabe Plotkin and Rich Schnall. Jeff Peterson took over as the top basketball executive. The franchise hasn't made the postseason since 2016, and the moves this summer probably won't change that trend.
On the bright side, the team is building a foundation for the future. With names like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, their youthful energy and potential could be the key to their eventual resurgence.
