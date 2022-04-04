NBA Announces Tip Time for Hornets Regular Season Finale vs Wizards

The final game of the year will be an afternoon game.

Over the weekend, the NBA announced that the final game of the 2021-22 regular season for the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 10th.

As always, the game will be televised on Bally Sports and can be heard on WFNZ Radio.

The Hornets have won two of the three meetings with the Wizards this season. This will also be the first time the two have met since agreeing to a deal that sent Ish Smith and Vernon Carey to the Wizards in exchange for Montrezl Harrell.

