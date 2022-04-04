Skip to main content

NBA Announces Tip Time for Hornets Regular Season Finale vs Wizards

The final game of the year will be an afternoon game.

Over the weekend, the NBA announced that the final game of the 2021-22 regular season for the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 10th. 

As always, the game will be televised on Bally Sports and can be heard on WFNZ Radio.

The Hornets have won two of the three meetings with the Wizards this season. This will also be the first time the two have met since agreeing to a deal that sent Ish Smith and Vernon Carey to the Wizards in exchange for Montrezl Harrell.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-04-03T204537.180
News

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Game Preview

By Schuyler Callihan51 minutes ago
USATSI_17521257_168388579_lowres
News

Daily NBA Eastern Conference Standings + Playoff Outlook

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17993297_168388579_lowres
News

How Can The Hornets Address Their Rebounding Issue?

By James PlowrightApr 3, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Gordon Hayward Postgame vs 76ers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs 76ers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18006998_168388579_lowres
News

Sixers Smash Hornets, 144-114

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17494919_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Starting Lineup vs 76ers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17494923_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022