NBA Fines Miles Bridges for Throwing Mouthpiece at a Fan

With the game well out of hand and the Hornets just minutes away from being eliminated from the NBA play-in tournament, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges lost his temper disagreeing with a couple of calls/no-calls made by the officials. He was accessed two technical fouls, thus leading to his ejection from the game.

On his way to the locker room, an Atlanta Hawks fan was heckling him down the tunnel and Bridges snapped and intentionally threw his mouthpiece in his direction. Instead of hitting the heckler, the mouthpiece connected with a 16-year-old girl.

Thursday evening, the NBA handed down a $50k fine to Bridges and it's one that he believes he deserves.

"I lost my cool last night. I normally don't act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and the organization's part. I take full responsibility for anything coming my way. Any consequences the NBA gives me, I deserve it. They [fans] come to the game to watch you play and for their safety to be in danger at that time, that's wrong on my part so I take full responsibility."

