Skip to main content

NBA Fines Miles Bridges for Throwing Mouthpiece at a Fan

Punishment from the NBA has been handed down to Miles Bridges.

With the game well out of hand and the Hornets just minutes away from being eliminated from the NBA play-in tournament, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges lost his temper disagreeing with a couple of calls/no-calls made by the officials. He was accessed two technical fouls, thus leading to his ejection from the game.

On his way to the locker room, an Atlanta Hawks fan was heckling him down the tunnel and Bridges snapped and intentionally threw his mouthpiece in his direction. Instead of hitting the heckler, the mouthpiece connected with a 16-year-old girl. 

Thursday evening, the NBA handed down a $50k fine to Bridges and it's one that he believes he deserves. 

"I lost my cool last night. I normally don't act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and the organization's part. I take full responsibility for anything coming my way. Any consequences the NBA gives me, I deserve it. They [fans] come to the game to watch you play and for their safety to be in danger at that time, that's wrong on my part so I take full responsibility."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18047770_168388579_lowres
News

Miles Bridges Comments on Upcoming Free Agency, Thoughts on Remaining in Charlotte

By Schuyler Callihan38 minutes ago
USATSI_17944749_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Hold Two First Round Picks in 2022 Following Pelicans Win Over Clippers

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17993307_168388579_lowres (1)
News

PODCAST: What's the Buzz? Ep. 3 - Reacting to Jake Fischer's Take on Hornets' Future

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18047769_168388579_lowres (1)
News

LaMelo Ball Plans to Change Jersey Number Next Season

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022
zoom_1
News

Charlotte Hornets 2021-22 Exit Interviews

By Schuyler CallihanApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18085016_168388579_lowres
News

James Borrego Comments on Job Security

By Schuyler CallihanApr 14, 2022
2F50F2F8-0613-4893-A639-3851AA7D8CC2
News

Hornets Bounced from Playoffs in Blowout Loss to Hawks

By Schuyler CallihanApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17978704_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Starting Lineup vs Hawks

By Schuyler CallihanApr 13, 2022