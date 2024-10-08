All Hornets

NBA GMs predict a breakout season for these two Hornets

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller represent the Hornets in the newest GM survey.

Carson Cash

Sep 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the league's annual GM survey, Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller was named as one of the top players most likely to have a breakout season in 2024-25. Miller made a strong impression during his rookie season, and now, NBA general managers are taking notice. He tied for fifth place, alongside Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham, with each player receiving 7% of the vote.

Selected second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller had a promising first season with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field. These numbers provide a solid foundation as he enters his second year, and expectations are that Miller will build on these stats in the upcoming season.

Miller's size and skill set allow him to play multiple positions, making him an important piece for the Hornets moving forward. With LaMelo Ball returning as the team's playmaker, Miller could find even more scoring opportunities as the season progresses. Ball also received votes in the GM survey, although not enough to rank among the top players. It's clear league executives believe Ball is a player who will continue to improve.

For the Hornets, having both Miller and Ball recognized in the survey is an encouraging sign as the team develops its young core. The progress of both players will be important for Charlotte as they look to be more competitive in the Eastern Conference.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

What Cody Martin's injury means for the Hornets' preseason plans

Evaluating LaMelo Ball's first game back with Hornets since injury

Studs and Duds following Hornets' preseason loss to Knicks

Tidjane Salaün gets named 'game-changer' for Hornets franchise after flashy debut

Published
Carson Cash
CARSON CASH

Home/News