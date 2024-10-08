NBA GMs predict a breakout season for these two Hornets
In the league's annual GM survey, Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller was named as one of the top players most likely to have a breakout season in 2024-25. Miller made a strong impression during his rookie season, and now, NBA general managers are taking notice. He tied for fifth place, alongside Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham, with each player receiving 7% of the vote.
Selected second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller had a promising first season with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field. These numbers provide a solid foundation as he enters his second year, and expectations are that Miller will build on these stats in the upcoming season.
Miller's size and skill set allow him to play multiple positions, making him an important piece for the Hornets moving forward. With LaMelo Ball returning as the team's playmaker, Miller could find even more scoring opportunities as the season progresses. Ball also received votes in the GM survey, although not enough to rank among the top players. It's clear league executives believe Ball is a player who will continue to improve.
For the Hornets, having both Miller and Ball recognized in the survey is an encouraging sign as the team develops its young core. The progress of both players will be important for Charlotte as they look to be more competitive in the Eastern Conference.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
What Cody Martin's injury means for the Hornets' preseason plans
Evaluating LaMelo Ball's first game back with Hornets since injury
Studs and Duds following Hornets' preseason loss to Knicks
Tidjane Salaün gets named 'game-changer' for Hornets franchise after flashy debut