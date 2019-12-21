Pregame notes: Hornets set to host Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

CHARLOTTE - Having lost by two points on the road to the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to bounce back Saturday at home against the Utah Jazz.

Devonte' Graham and Co. are set to tip-off against Donovan Mitchell and his squad at 5 p.m. ET in the Spectrum Center.

The Jazz are 17-11 and have won four straight games. Many projected the Jazz to be a top four team in the West this season, but like the Hornets, they have defied those expectations, just not in a positive way. The Jazz are sixth in the Western standings and have just a 6-8 record on the road.

Utah is second in the league in three-point percentage (.383), third in the league in defensive rebounds per-game (37.4) and fourth in most turnovers given up per-game (16.3). The Jazz also have the third-best shooting percentage on corner three's (.423).

Lineups

Hornets: Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham, Nic Batum, Miles Bridges, Bismack Biyombo

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert

Injuries

P.J. Washington remains out for the Hornets with a right finger fracture.

Mike Conley is out for the Jazz with a left hamstring strain.

Pregame Quotes

James Borrego on Utah's defense: "Well, they have a guy named Gobert. He's pretty good. Defensive Player of the Year. Anchors the middle, filters everything to him. Obviously, Quinn (Snyder) does a great job in their schemes, but obviously that's where everything starts. They do a good job on the ball, they protect the paint, they filter everything to the big fella and he presents a lot of problems at the rim. So, we've got to be smart in how we attack them."

Quin Snyder on Charlotte's backcourt: "(Terry Rozier) will make you remember his name. He's a really good player, as you know, we've talked about him. Graham and Monk -- those guys are playing great. Not only are they dynamic players, they're shooting the ball off the dribble from three. Taking a lot of three's, especially Graham... They're a good team. They're a little bit like us."