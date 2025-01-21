NBA Mock Trade: Grizzlies add to defense in huge deal with Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They have the sixth-best team defensive rating, which makes them a good partner for a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. The remaining trade assets Charlotte is likely to part with are defense-first guys.
The Grizzlies have a great defense, but their offense is even better (fifth-best in the NBA by offensive rating), so that's really the one area Memphis needs to consider. Fortunately, the Hornets have just the player for them: Cody Martin.
Cody Martin lands with the Grizzlies in this mock trade
Cody Martin, especially following the Nick Richards trade, is one of the most valuable assets the Charlotte Hornets have left that they'd likely be open to moving. He should get a fairly decent return because a lot of teams have an interest in him. In this mock, the Hornets pair him with Taj Gibson and Denver's 2026 second-round pick.
In return, Memphis sends Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, and three second-round picks. It's similar to the Phoenix Suns' deal for Nick Richards. It gives the Hornets two more second-round picks and two expiring contracts.
Aldama can do one of two things. He can either be flipped/bought out or he can provide some minutes in the absence of Richards. Moussa Diabate has taken that role, but Aldama can provide depth if he stays.
LaRavia can be an audition player. He's on an expiring contract, but he's just 23 years old. He could factor into the future plans for Charlotte. Aldama, at 24, could also, but center is a much more locked-down position than forward is with the Hornets.
The Hornets net some assets and some financial relief for 2025-26, and the Grizzlies add to their wing depth with a valuable, versatile defender off the bench. It's an advantageous deal for both squads.
