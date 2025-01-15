NBA Mock Trade: Hornets shake up roster in trade with Pistons
In a development that could indicate a shift in strategy for the Charlotte Hornets, Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report has proposed a trade in which the Hornets would send forward Miles Bridges to the Detroit Pistons.
In return, the Hornets would receive forward/center Isaiah Stewart, guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr., and a second-round pick in 2025 that initially belonged to the Toronto Raptors.
The mock trade comes as the Hornets are experiencing a disappointing season, currently at 8-28 and appear to be looking to retool their roster around All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.
If the Hornets plan on keeping LaMelo Ball but still want to do a mini reset around him in what's become a lost season, moving Bridges for some young talent, expiring money and a draft pick would be a huge win.- Greg Swartz
The acquisition of Stewart provides the Hornets with a young and promising frontcourt presence. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of potential, providing energy and rebounding on both ends of the floor. He adds depth to a front court that has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, with both Mark Williams and Nick Richards missing significant time.
Hardaway, while on an expiring contract, brings veteran experience and shooting to the Hornets' backcourt. His expiring deal also provides some flexibility for the team in future off-seasons.
The 2025 second-round pick, currently projected to be the 33rd overall selection, adds another asset to the Hornets' future draft capital.
