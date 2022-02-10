Skip to main content

NBA News: 76ers, Nets Agree to Blockbuster Trade

The 76ers just got a whole lot better.

With the Brooklyn Nets falling way short of expectations and in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, James Harden made it known within the organization that he would like to be traded but according to multiple reports, he refrained from officially submitting a trade request.

Just under two hours until the trade deadline, Harden got his wish. The Brooklyn Nets traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ben Simmons and the 76ers have not been on the same page for quite a while either, so this provides each Simmons and Harden with a fresh start - something they've both been wanting.

