NBA Summer League: Charlotte Hornets to face four of top five draft picks
The NBA Draft is over, and it’s time to start to shift focus to something else: the Summer League.
For the Charlotte Hornets, it’s looking like one of the most exciting Summer Leagues in recent memory. The Hornets used four draft picks across the two rounds of the NBA Draft, adding talent to the roster that can instantly impact winning:
#4: Kon Knueppel, G/F Duke
#29: Liam McNeeley, G/F UConn
#33: Sion James, G Duke
#34: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C Creighton
It’s an exciting group of talent, and one that’ll make the Summer League extremely watchable.
Today, the NBA announced the schedule for the Summer League in Las Vegas that begins in mid-July. For the Hornets, it’s four games, each against some of the NBA’s most exciting up-and-coming talent.
7/11, 7:00 PM EST: Vs Utah Jazz (Ace Bailey, #5).
7/12, 6:30 PM EST:Vs Philadelphia 76ers (VJ Edgecombe, #3).
7/14, 6:30 PM EST: Vs Dallas Mavericks (Cooper Flagg, #1).
7/17, 7:00 PM EST: Vs San Antonio Spurs, (Dylan Harper, #2).
It’ll put the Hornets in a fantastic, must-watch situation for NBA fans. They’ll face off against each of the top selections in the 2025 Draft, and give Hornets fans the chance to see how they feel about the new talent that Jeff Peterson and co. brought in.
