NBA to Approve One Rule Change + Future of Play-In Tournament

This might get a split reaction.

The NBA is reportedly set to approve the elimination of the "take foul". 

According to RealGM, "The team on offense will be given one free throw and possession of the ball if the team on defense employs the take foul. The committee’s rule-change recommendations will be brought to the Board of Governors, where the BOG is expected to unanimously vote in favor of the change."

The take foul is typically used to eliminate fastbreak opportunities when a team is outnumbered going the other way. Not only is it preventing easy buckets from happening but it has also disrupted the flow of the game.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Board of Governors are also expected to approve the Play-In Tournament as a regular part of future league seasons. The past two years, it was voted on a year-to-year basis. Although it's very unlikely of a No. 9 or 10 seed making a deep run in the postseason, it gives more of an opportunity to teams to make the playoffs which will prevent teams from tanking for draft positioning. 

