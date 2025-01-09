NBA 'to closely monitor' wildfires ahead of Hornets matchup vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Over the last 24 hours or so, areas in greater Los Angeles have been engulfed in flames, with wildfires spreading causing complete damage to homes and businesses while putting the lives of several thousands in danger.
Wednesday's NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames, scheduled to take place in Crypto.com Arena, the same home of the Los Angeles Lakers, has been postponed out of precaution.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass released a statement when asked about the status of Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.
“We are in communication with the Lakers and Hornets and continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if any scheduling adjustments are necessary related to tomorrow night’s game.”
The Hornets put an end to their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Spectrum Center with a 115-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns. LaMelo Ball led the way offensively and flirted with a triple-double, recording 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.
As of now, the Hornets and Lakers are scheduled to tip things off at 10:30 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
