NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Keeping track of every trade that is made on deadline day in the NBA.

The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST. Each trade that is made today will be listed below.

4-Team trade

Kings receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles, and Josh Jackson

Bucks receive: Serge Ibaka, two future 2nd round picks, and cash

Clippers receive: Semi Ojele, Rodney Hood

Pistons receive: Marvin Bagley III

2-Team trade

Raptors receive: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, and 2022 2nd RD pick via DET

Spurs receive: Goran Dragic, 2022 1st round pick

2-Team trade

Magic receive: P.J. Dozier, Bol Bol, future 2nd round pick, and cash

Celtics receive: future 2nd round pick

2-Team trade

Nets receive: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, two 1st round picks

76ers receive: James Harden

