NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST. Each trade that is made today will be listed below.
4-Team trade
Kings receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles, and Josh Jackson
Bucks receive: Serge Ibaka, two future 2nd round picks, and cash
Clippers receive: Semi Ojele, Rodney Hood
Pistons receive: Marvin Bagley III
2-Team trade
Raptors receive: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, and 2022 2nd RD pick via DET
Spurs receive: Goran Dragic, 2022 1st round pick
Read More
2-Team trade
Magic receive: P.J. Dozier, Bol Bol, future 2nd round pick, and cash
Celtics receive: future 2nd round pick
2-Team trade
Nets receive: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, two 1st round picks
76ers receive: James Harden
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.