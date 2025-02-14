New Hornets center Jusuf Nurkić excited to play with young core
Despite the Charlotte Hornets' struggling 13-39 record, newly acquired center Jusuf Nurkić remains optimistic about the team's future.
The Hornets, who currently hold the fourth-worst record in the NBA, added the veteran big man to their roster ahead of the trade deadline. Nurkić expressed enthusiasm about joining Charlotte's young core.
"With LaMelo (Ball), (Brandon) Miller, and Miles (Bridges), we have great talent here," Nurkić said. "Hornets have a lot of good young players who need to get healthy."
Nurkić debuted for the Hornets last night, scoring 9 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in 16 minutes, but Charlotte fell to Orlando 102-86. He started in place of the injured Moussa Diabaté. On the season, Nurkić is averaging 8.6 points per game, 9.1 rebounds, while shooting 45.8% from the field.
The 30-year-old center emphasized his eagerness to collaborate with Ball upon his return from injury.
"I'm really excited to play with LaMelo and guys coming back, and I think we're gonna be a really good fit," he said.
Charlotte has been plagued by injuries this season, with Ball sidelined multiple times and other key players like Miller and Tre Mann out for the season. The team hopes Nurkić's presence will provide stability to their frontcourt rotation for the rest of the season.
