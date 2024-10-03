New Hornets Guard Josh Green praises Head Coach Charles Lee's leadership
With the NBA season fast approaching, Charlotte Hornets forward Josh Green expressed his admiration for head coach Charles Lee during Hornets' media day, highlighting his ability to lead a team to victory.
After facing off against Lee's Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, in which Boston prevailed 4-1, capturing their league-leading 18th world title, Green has had a change of perspective.
"I think he's a great leader," Green said. "He knows what it takes to win. Unfortunately, I was on the other side of that last year and playing against him. He knows how to take charge of the team we're all ready to go to battle with him."
The Hornets hired 39-year-old Lee in May, but he did not join the team until after the NBA Finals.
Prior to his tenure in Boston, Lee worked as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2018 to 2023. During his time there, he helped the team secure its first world title in 40 years in 2021. Before that, he embarked on his NBA coaching career as an assistant from 2014 to 2018 with the Atlanta Hawks.
Meanwhile, Green, now entering his fifth NBA season and first with the Hornets, was part of a six-team sign-and-trade, which also included the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves, making it the NBA’s first six-team transaction.
The Australian native was selected by the Mavericks as the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. While playing for Dallas, Green averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He also had a three-point shooting percentage of 37.5% and an overall shooting percentage of 50.3%.
Overall, Green's comments reflect a growing confidence in Lee's leadership as the Hornets enter a new season. With a renewed sense of determination and a coach who has a proven track record, the team is poised for success.
