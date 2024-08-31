New Hornets, New Numbers: Taj Gibson and Josh Green Choose Jerseys
The Charlotte Hornets' newest additions, Taj Gibson and Josh Green, have officially selected their jersey numbers for the upcoming season.
Veteran forward Gibson who signed on July 13, will sport #67 which he has worn for several teams including the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knics, Washington Wizards, and Detroit Pistons.
Meanwhile Green, who was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, will wear #10. Green's choice comes after his previous number, #8, was already claimed by Nick Smith Jr.
The change signifies a fresh start for Green as he joins a new team and looks to contribute to Charlotte's growth.
Gibson, a seasoned veteran has opted for a less traditional number with #67. The choice could reflect his experience and leadership within the team, setting him apart as a veteran presence.
Fans can look forward to seeing Gibson and Green donning their new jerseys as the Hornets tip off their season on October 23rd when they visit the Houston Rockets.
