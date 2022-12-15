New Injury Update: Gordon Hayward

Only 24 hours after getting Lamelo Ball back on the court for the first time in four weeks, Charlotte might be getting another starter back soon. Ahead of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on Hayward's health status.

Hayward has missed 3 weeks since suffering a fractured left scapula (Shoulder). It is unknown if Hayward will return to the starting lineup ahead of Kelly Oubre who has been having a career year.

