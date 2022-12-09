New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

Injury Report

Knicks: OUT Toppin (knee), Arcidiacono (ankle)

Hornets: OUT Ball (ankle), Hayward (shoulder), Martin (knee), Smith Jr (knee), Williams (ankle)

Game Preview

The Hornets have lost three straight games but have been extremely competitive especially in the last two. One thing about this team is that they clearly do not quit despite their record thus far. They have been missing key players all season but continue to fight hard for Steve Clifford. They almost fought their way all the way back from a huge deficit against the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday thanks to another big scoring game from Kelly Oubre. Unfortunately, the injuries are not getting any better in this one, as they will still be without Ball, Hayward and Smith Jr.

New York comes into this game sitting at 12-13 on the season as they fight to remain competitive in the Eastern conference playoff picture. They have a pair of 20 points per game scores in Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson while both shooting almost 47% from the field. RJ Barrett is not far behind, averaging over 18 points per game. Charlotte will have their hands full attempting to slow down this talented trio of offensive players.

Key Match-up: PJ Washington vs Julius Randle

The key match-up to watch in this game will be the battle between the starting power forwards in Washington and Randle. Washington has been extremely inconsistent for Charlotte, especially on the offensive end. He has some games where he is really aggressive and scores efficiently, but others where he is very quiet. The Hornets are going to need him to attack early and often and help play make for teammates if they are going to defend their home court on Friday night. Washington has been pretty consistent defensively, and the team will rely on more of that in order to slow down Randle and keep the Knicks offense down. Randle is coming off of a 34 point, 17 rebound game in the Knick's last game, so making him work for his offense will be crucial for the Hornets.

Position Charlotte Hornets New York Knicks PG Terry Rozier Jalen Brunson SG Kelly Oubre Jr RJ Barrett SF Jalen McDaniels Quentin Grimes PF PJ Washington Julius Randle C Mason Plumlee Mitchell Robinson

