All Hornets

Nick Smith Jr. to Miss Hornets' Preseason Opener with Injury

Another man down tonight for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just two hours until the Charlotte Hornets tip off the 2024 preseason against the New York Knicks, the team announced that second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. suffered a left groin strain at the end of training camp and will not be available for tonight's game.

Smith Jr. becomes the third Hornet to be ruled out for the preseason opener, joining Mark Williams (foot) and Cody Martin (thumb laceration/sprained right wrist).

In 51 games as a rookie, the Hornets' 2023 first-round pick averaged 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 39 from the floor and 43% from three-point range. He led all rookies who had a minimum of 100 attempts in three-point percentage. With Smith ruled out, this will open up even more playing time for 2024 second-round draft pick KJ Simpson to get some action.

The Hornets and Knicks will throw it up in the air at 5 p.m. EST.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Should the Hornets Sit LaMelo Ball in the Preseason?

Five Things to Look for in the Hornets' Preseason Opener

Karl-Anthony Towns to Make Knicks Debut in Preseason Opener Against Charlotte

Hornets' rookie Tidjane Salaün highlights challenges in transition to the NBA

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News