Nick Smith Jr. to Miss Hornets' Preseason Opener with Injury
Just two hours until the Charlotte Hornets tip off the 2024 preseason against the New York Knicks, the team announced that second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. suffered a left groin strain at the end of training camp and will not be available for tonight's game.
Smith Jr. becomes the third Hornet to be ruled out for the preseason opener, joining Mark Williams (foot) and Cody Martin (thumb laceration/sprained right wrist).
In 51 games as a rookie, the Hornets' 2023 first-round pick averaged 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 39 from the floor and 43% from three-point range. He led all rookies who had a minimum of 100 attempts in three-point percentage. With Smith ruled out, this will open up even more playing time for 2024 second-round draft pick KJ Simpson to get some action.
The Hornets and Knicks will throw it up in the air at 5 p.m. EST.
