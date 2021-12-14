No Luka, No Problem for Mavs in Blowout Win Over Hornets

A slow start by the Hornets turned into a long night for James Borrego's squad as they fell 120-96 to the Luke Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Dallas jumped out to a quick, 10-0 lead and never looked back. They made shot after shot and had terrific ball movement which led to several high percentage shots. Kristaps Porzingis was phenomenal in the first quarter scoring 15 of the Mavericks' first 19 points of the game. With Mason Plumlee in Greensboro on a rehab assignment, this is a matchup the Mavs knew they could expose.

As good as Dallas was on the offensive end, it was Charlotte's inability to make shots that really hurt them. Although Borrego would like for this team to be a strong, defensive team, he understands the reality of the situation and that is this team rides and dies with its offense.

"For us, we find a lot of rhythm through our offense and we just could not find a bucket early. I'll go back and evaluate what that looked like and the type of shots we were getting early on. Partly was their defense, partly was us just not making shots or running good offense. They had confidence. They hit every shot they threw up there in the first half. I thought the second half we were okay but obviously, the first half cost us."

Charlotte saw the return of veteran guard, Terry Rozier, who recently cleared the NBA's Health and Safety protocols. He went for 20 points on the night which tied for the team lead alongside Kelly Oubre Jr. who also chipped in 20 from the bench.

"[In] the first half I thought he was just trying to find his rhythm again. He played a little bit longer in the second half just to get that rhythm back but I think he'll be better in San Antonio."

As disappointing as the loss may be, the Hornets have to put this one behind them quickly as they get ready for the Spurs who have played much better basketball of late.

"We'll watch it and learn from it. Give them credit, they played extremely well. We didn't have enough urgency to start this game and they made every shot early. They got us on our heels. We weren't very good offensively to start. That would have helped keep pace with them but they got ahead of us with poor offense but I think part of it was their length and size bothered us.

"We've got to respond now. Obviously, it's a disappointing loss but it's one. We move forward, we've got another opportunity on Wednesday night so now it's about responding to this loss."

The Hornets will hit the court once again on Wednesday in San Antonio as they take on the Spurs. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.