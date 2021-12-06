Publish date:
OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs 76ers
The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
G Cody Martin
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Miles Bridges
F Gordon Hayward
F Nick Richards
