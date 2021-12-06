OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs 76ers

The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

G Cody Martin

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

F Gordon Hayward

F Nick Richards

