    • December 6, 2021
    OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs 76ers

    The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
    Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    G Cody Martin

    G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

    F Miles Bridges

    F Gordon Hayward

    F Nick Richards

