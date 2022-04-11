Opening Odds for Hornets at Hawks Play-In Game

The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks will meet for the fifth time this season on Wednesday night for the right to play the loser of the 7/8 play-in game.

The Hornets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, having won 11 of its final 16 games of the season. Had they not lost games to the likes of Orlando, Houston, and Detroit earlier in the season, they would be in a much better position by only having to win one game to make it into the playoffs and would also hold homecourt advantage in the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed.

After Sunday's results, both the Hornets and Hawks finished the season with an identical 43-39 record. Since the two split the four-game season series, the next tiebreaker was awarded to the Hawks for going 9-7 against the Southeast division while the Hornets went 8-8 in division play. Atlanta and Charlotte alternated wins in the season series, each going 1-1 in both venues.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Hawks opened as 4.5-point favorites with the over/under sitting at 236.5.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.